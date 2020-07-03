All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

219 Randolph Pl NE 2

219 Randolph Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

219 Randolph Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE three-level condo in Eckington/NoMa! - Property Id: 172951

This is the first home my wife and I purchased together, but we're now making the move the burbs! I'd love to find the right people who'd like to rent our lovely penthouse condominium. Why share a rooftop deck with others at The Gale or The Elevation when you can have your own?

Features:

*10 minute walk to NOMA Metro Station along the Metropolitan Branch Trail (recently realigned that reduces walk time)
*One block from the soon-to-be-completed Tanner Park
*Less than a mile from Union Market
*Built in 2016
*Private Off-Street Parking
*1956 total square feet (including square footage on roof and parking space)
*Two bedrooms each with their own bathrooms, but living room is so huge, could easily include another bed there
*Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer in-unit
*Water included in rent

Depending on your credit score and references, we'd willing to negotiate on the following:

*Reducing the rent
*Reducing (or eliminating altogether) the security deposit
*Length of Lease
*Pets
*Utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172951p
Property Id 172951

(RLNE5281950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

