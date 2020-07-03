219 Randolph Pl NE 2

Amenities

HUGE three-level condo in Eckington/NoMa! - Property Id: 172951



This is the first home my wife and I purchased together, but we're now making the move the burbs! I'd love to find the right people who'd like to rent our lovely penthouse condominium. Why share a rooftop deck with others at The Gale or The Elevation when you can have your own?



Features:



*10 minute walk to NOMA Metro Station along the Metropolitan Branch Trail (recently realigned that reduces walk time)

*One block from the soon-to-be-completed Tanner Park

*Less than a mile from Union Market

*Built in 2016

*Private Off-Street Parking

*1956 total square feet (including square footage on roof and parking space)

*Two bedrooms each with their own bathrooms, but living room is so huge, could easily include another bed there

*Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer in-unit

*Water included in rent



Depending on your credit score and references, we'd willing to negotiate on the following:



*Reducing the rent

*Reducing (or eliminating altogether) the security deposit

*Length of Lease

*Pets

*Utilities

