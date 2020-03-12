All apartments in Washington
219 56th Pl Ne

219 56th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

219 56th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
One room for rent in an upscale house and only a short walk to the blue and silver line (capitol heights metro). Full house privileges with private bedroom on top floor in metro adjacent neighborhood. Shared bathroom with one other tenant. Common space fully furnished with lots of open space great for entertaining. No pets or smoking. Includes utilities (water, gas, electric, internet, cable).

$55 non-refundable application fee goes towards credit/background check / One year lease ideal / Only one person per room permitted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

