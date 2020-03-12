219 56th Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

One room for rent in an upscale house and only a short walk to the blue and silver line (capitol heights metro). Full house privileges with private bedroom on top floor in metro adjacent neighborhood. Shared bathroom with one other tenant. Common space fully furnished with lots of open space great for entertaining. No pets or smoking. Includes utilities (water, gas, electric, internet, cable).



$55 non-refundable application fee goes towards credit/background check / One year lease ideal / Only one person per room permitted