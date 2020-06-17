218 4th Street SE, 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Beautiful 2 BR/1BA condo in great neighborhood on Capitol Hill! Condo located in a historic rowhouse with 4 units total in a secure building.



Unit features: hardwood floors in main living area, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in unit combo washer/dryer, balcony that leads out to back patio area with BBQ. Building has additional full size washer and dryer.



Premium location between Eastern Market & Capitol South metro (Blue & Orange lines), just 3 blocks away from the Eastern Market, Barracks Row, great restaurants, bars and close proximity to the Capitol!

Pets are on case by case basis!



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.