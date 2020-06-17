All apartments in Washington
218 4th Street SE, 3
218 4th Street SE, 3

218 4th Street Southeast · (857) 204-0122
Location

218 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 BR/1BA condo in great neighborhood on Capitol Hill! Condo located in a historic rowhouse with 4 units total in a secure building.

Unit features: hardwood floors in main living area, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in unit combo washer/dryer, balcony that leads out to back patio area with BBQ. Building has additional full size washer and dryer.

Premium location between Eastern Market & Capitol South metro (Blue & Orange lines), just 3 blocks away from the Eastern Market, Barracks Row, great restaurants, bars and close proximity to the Capitol!
Pets are on case by case basis!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 4th Street SE, 3 have any available units?
218 4th Street SE, 3 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 4th Street SE, 3 have?
Some of 218 4th Street SE, 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 4th Street SE, 3 currently offering any rent specials?
218 4th Street SE, 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 4th Street SE, 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 4th Street SE, 3 is pet friendly.
Does 218 4th Street SE, 3 offer parking?
No, 218 4th Street SE, 3 does not offer parking.
Does 218 4th Street SE, 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 4th Street SE, 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 4th Street SE, 3 have a pool?
No, 218 4th Street SE, 3 does not have a pool.
Does 218 4th Street SE, 3 have accessible units?
No, 218 4th Street SE, 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 4th Street SE, 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 4th Street SE, 3 has units with dishwashers.
