2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201

2143 Suitland Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2143 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381

***VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED***
***UTILITIES ARE NOT INCLUDED***

This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services. Features include hardwood floors, new appliances, newly installed windows, washer/dryer in-unit and a central air cooling system. This home offers an affordable option while living within the city.

Review our full gallery of images. All candidates MUST complete the auto-generated questionnaire in order to be considered for occupancy. No exceptions.

*** VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/103381p
Property Id 103381

(RLNE5265540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 have any available units?
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 have?
Some of 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 is pet friendly.
Does 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 offer parking?
No, 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 does not offer parking.
Does 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 have a pool?
No, 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 have accessible units?
No, 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201 has units with dishwashers.

