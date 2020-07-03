2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381



***VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED***

***UTILITIES ARE NOT INCLUDED***



This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services. Features include hardwood floors, new appliances, newly installed windows, washer/dryer in-unit and a central air cooling system. This home offers an affordable option while living within the city.



Review our full gallery of images. All candidates MUST complete the auto-generated questionnaire in order to be considered for occupancy. No exceptions.



*** VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/103381p

Property Id 103381



(RLNE5265540)