Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102

2141 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Fabulous Glover Park Apartment!!! - Massive apartment located in the Regency, a condominium building located within close proximity to Georgetown, Glover Park and Observatory Circle. This residence features a great floor plan, gleaming wood floors throughout, balcony, high-end kitchen and bath finishes, tons of closet and storage space, central heat/AC, washer dryer in unit, building features great outdoor spaces for residents. Not to be missed!

Professionally marketed and managed by:

Citylights Realty Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5336283)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 have any available units?
2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 have?
Some of 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 pet-friendly?
No, 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 offer parking?
No, 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 does not offer parking.
Does 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 have a pool?
No, 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 have accessible units?
No, 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102 does not have units with dishwashers.

