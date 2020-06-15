All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW

2140 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · (202) 445-6033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2140 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $2250 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
key fob access
Available 07/01/20 Boutique Condo w/Private Patio, near Georgetown - Property Id: 123100

1 bedroom, 1 and a half bath condo in boutique property located just 10 minute walk from Georgetown shops, restaurants, and University. Master bath has two sinks and huge walk in shower w/bench. Separate Guest bathroom. Unit equipped with keyless entry. Super high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit, maple wood floors and granite counter tops. Enjoy the outdoors with your private patio and waterfall feature. Grilling in your patio ok. Across the street from DC's newest Trader Joe's. 3 minute walk from Whole Foods and Safeway. Just down the street from upcoming Wegmans (under construction). Plenty of shops and restaurants outside your door. Easy walk to Georgetown U and Georgetown shops. 5 min walk to Farmers market and antique market on weekends. Furnished for additional fee. Additional pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123100
Property Id 123100

(RLNE5810264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW have any available units?
2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW have?
Some of 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity