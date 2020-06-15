2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill key fob access

Available 07/01/20 Boutique Condo w/Private Patio, near Georgetown - Property Id: 123100



1 bedroom, 1 and a half bath condo in boutique property located just 10 minute walk from Georgetown shops, restaurants, and University. Master bath has two sinks and huge walk in shower w/bench. Separate Guest bathroom. Unit equipped with keyless entry. Super high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit, maple wood floors and granite counter tops. Enjoy the outdoors with your private patio and waterfall feature. Grilling in your patio ok. Across the street from DC's newest Trader Joe's. 3 minute walk from Whole Foods and Safeway. Just down the street from upcoming Wegmans (under construction). Plenty of shops and restaurants outside your door. Easy walk to Georgetown U and Georgetown shops. 5 min walk to Farmers market and antique market on weekends. Furnished for additional fee. Additional pet fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123100

Property Id 123100



(RLNE5810264)