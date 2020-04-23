2139 YOUNG STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great two-level townhome with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Two bedrooms, one full bath. The bathroom has newer cabinetry and ceramic floors. Large living room and dining room with newer recess lights. New kitchen cabinets and flooring with stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Fireplace in the living room. Washer and dryer in unit. Water included in rent. Near metro, Pennsylvania Avenue and Capitol Hill. Application fee 50.00. Must net 3X the monthly rent. OPEN HOUSE SUN 4/14 FROM 12-2:00PM. Please RSVP 202-345-3105.