Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2139 YOUNG STREET SE
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

2139 YOUNG STREET SE

2139 Young Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Young Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great two-level townhome with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Two bedrooms, one full bath. The bathroom has newer cabinetry and ceramic floors. Large living room and dining room with newer recess lights. New kitchen cabinets and flooring with stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Fireplace in the living room. Washer and dryer in unit. Water included in rent. Near metro, Pennsylvania Avenue and Capitol Hill. Application fee 50.00. Must net 3X the monthly rent. OPEN HOUSE SUN 4/14 FROM 12-2:00PM. Please RSVP 202-345-3105.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 YOUNG STREET SE have any available units?
2139 YOUNG STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 YOUNG STREET SE have?
Some of 2139 YOUNG STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 YOUNG STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2139 YOUNG STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 YOUNG STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2139 YOUNG STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2139 YOUNG STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2139 YOUNG STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2139 YOUNG STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 YOUNG STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 YOUNG STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2139 YOUNG STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2139 YOUNG STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2139 YOUNG STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 YOUNG STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 YOUNG STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
