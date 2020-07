Amenities

Excellent location in walking distance to DuPont Circle Metro, Foggy Bottom Metro and Georgetown with the best shopping/restaurants & entertainment in the area. This spacious studio has wooden floors, renovated kitchen, built in cabinets, Murthy bed, pets OK and a spectacular roof deck withgreat views is yours to enjoy. Tenant pays electric. Unfurnished.