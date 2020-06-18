All apartments in Washington
213 12th Street NE
213 12th Street NE

213 12th Street Northeast · (202) 425-9403
Location

213 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $5600 · Avail. now

$5,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2196 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
213 12th Street NE - Property Id: 253630

This is your opportunity to rent this stunning 2196 sq ft, 1890~s, 3 bed 2.5 bath house situated just off the gorgeous Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill. This beautiful house has been done up to the highest standard, with wonderful light throughout. Formal living rm, separate dining rm leading through to the kitchen, and a charming family room with a gas fireplace, leading out to the garden and off street parking for one car. Upstairs are 3 sizable bedrooms, the master has an en-suite bathroom, gas fireplace and balcony overlooking the garden. All this located within 13 min walk to the historic and sort after Eastern Market plus the metro and an easy walk to the H Street corridor and Union Market and within Maury Elementary School catchment area. Available from 1st May 2020. All tenants will be referenced and credit checked. All utilities are to be paid for by the tenants. Pets are a case by case basis. One year plus contract.
Property Id 253630

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5674313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 12th Street NE have any available units?
213 12th Street NE has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 12th Street NE have?
Some of 213 12th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 12th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
213 12th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 12th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 12th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 213 12th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 213 12th Street NE does offer parking.
Does 213 12th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 12th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 12th Street NE have a pool?
No, 213 12th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 213 12th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 213 12th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 213 12th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 12th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
