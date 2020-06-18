Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

213 12th Street NE - Property Id: 253630



This is your opportunity to rent this stunning 2196 sq ft, 1890~s, 3 bed 2.5 bath house situated just off the gorgeous Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill. This beautiful house has been done up to the highest standard, with wonderful light throughout. Formal living rm, separate dining rm leading through to the kitchen, and a charming family room with a gas fireplace, leading out to the garden and off street parking for one car. Upstairs are 3 sizable bedrooms, the master has an en-suite bathroom, gas fireplace and balcony overlooking the garden. All this located within 13 min walk to the historic and sort after Eastern Market plus the metro and an easy walk to the H Street corridor and Union Market and within Maury Elementary School catchment area. Available from 1st May 2020. All tenants will be referenced and credit checked. All utilities are to be paid for by the tenants. Pets are a case by case basis. One year plus contract.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253630

No Dogs Allowed



