2122 Tunlaw Rd NW

Glover Park Townhouse 4 Bedrooms 3 Floors Close to Georgetown. Welcome to DC! New groups welcome. Fenced in yard. Available May 31, 2020 Three story 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath townhouse in desirable Glover Park. Large bedrooms/ living area, bathroom. Main floor has living room, dining room, kitchen. Third floor full bath. Great townhouse in very desirable neighborhood Glover Park, close to metro, bus, shopping and restaurants. Washer and Dryer in townhouse. 2 blocks from Wisconsin and W st. Rent per month plus utilities. Available . Fenced in Back Yard.

No Pets Allowed



