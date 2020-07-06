All apartments in Washington
2122 Tunlaw Rd NW
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2122 Tunlaw Rd NW

2122 Tunlaw Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bed 3 Level Glover Park Townhouse - Property Id: 258376

Glover Park Townhouse 4 Bedrooms 3 Floors Close to Georgetown. Welcome to DC! New groups welcome. Fenced in yard. Available May 31, 2020 Three story 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath townhouse in desirable Glover Park. Large bedrooms/ living area, bathroom. Main floor has living room, dining room, kitchen. Third floor full bath. Great townhouse in very desirable neighborhood Glover Park, close to metro, bus, shopping and restaurants. Washer and Dryer in townhouse. 2 blocks from Wisconsin and W st. Rent per month plus utilities. Available . Fenced in Back Yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258376
Property Id 258376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5706757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW have any available units?
2122 Tunlaw Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW have?
Some of 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Tunlaw Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW offer parking?
No, 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW have a pool?
No, 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Tunlaw Rd NW has units with dishwashers.

