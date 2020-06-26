2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage

Sought-after 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home, located to enjoy the best of DC. City tree and roof top view from the unit, head to the community gym, up to the rooftop to grill with sweeping city views, walk a few blocks to shops and restaurants of North Shaw and 14th St NW, and easy access to metro, downtown, and the rest of the city. Garage parking available (at additional cost). Open great room floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, light-filled living space, extra lighting fixtures installed, and hardwood floors.



Application, references, credit report, deposit of one month's rent, 10% of last month's rent, and $500 Move-In Fee. Email to arrange an appointment to view the unit. Whole Foods coming across street. Don't want to miss this gem!