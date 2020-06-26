All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310
Last updated June 18 2019 at 4:46 PM

2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310

2120 Vermont Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2120 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sought-after 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home, located to enjoy the best of DC. City tree and roof top view from the unit, head to the community gym, up to the rooftop to grill with sweeping city views, walk a few blocks to shops and restaurants of North Shaw and 14th St NW, and easy access to metro, downtown, and the rest of the city. Garage parking available (at additional cost). Open great room floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, light-filled living space, extra lighting fixtures installed, and hardwood floors.

Application, references, credit report, deposit of one month's rent, 10% of last month's rent, and $500 Move-In Fee. Email to arrange an appointment to view the unit. Whole Foods coming across street. Don't want to miss this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 have any available units?
2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 have?
Some of 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 offers parking.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 have a pool?
No, 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 have accessible units?
No, 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Vermont Ave NW Apt 310 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Pleasant Hills Village
100 Fort Drive Northeast
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University