2112 12th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal all utils included garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Warm and Bright 2 bed with 2.5 baths, built-in 2001. As you enter the home your home office is on the main floor. On the second floor, you will find the main living area, including kitchen, half bath, dining, family room with gas fireplace and deck of the back. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms both with their own bathroom with the laundry conveniently located next to the bedrooms. This property has all the amenities you will need.

Give us a call to make this perfectly located home yours.



This unit is within walking distance to U St Metro station (Green and Yellow Lines). Only blocks from Ben's Chili Bowl, Busboys and Poets and so many other great restaurants and grocery stores!



Parking: Garage and Street

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Not allowed



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Amenities: Central A/C, Security Alarm, Garage Parking, Grill Area, Balcony, Master Bathroom, Carpet, Cable-ready, Garbage Disposal, Gas Heat, Gas Stove, Fully Furnished, Heat Gas, High Ceilings, Natural Light, Fireplace Gas, Community Mailbox, Over Hood Microwave, Near Transportation