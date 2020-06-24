2102 D STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave internet access refrigerator

Solar panels are being installed in Spring. So Electricity is included in Rent!! Gas is also included in rent!! Cooking for free! Only pay Cable and Internet! Comfortable, clean and spacious one Bedroom and one Full Size Bath with tile and hardwood floors throughout. Ground floor entry, NO Stairs! Fenced-in backyard. Stacked washer and dryer in-unit! No more sharing laundry! Big living room and huge master. Prime location to access 395. Walking distance to Stadium-Armory Metro Station. Capital BikeShare across the street. Priced to rent! DON'T MISS OUT! Easy On-street parking in front. Good Credit Required.