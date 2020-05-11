All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
2102 D STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2102 D STREET NE

2102 D St NE · No Longer Available
Location

2102 D St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Solar panels are being installed in Spring. So Electricity is included in Rent!! Gas is also included in rent!! Cooking for free! Only pay Cable and Internet! Comfortable, clean and spacious one Bedroom and one Full Size Bath with tile and hardwood floors throughout. Ground floor entry, NO Stairs! Fenced-in backyard. Stacked washer and dryer in-unit! No more sharing laundry! Big living room and huge master. Prime location to access 395. Walking distance to Stadium-Armory Metro Station. Capital BikeShare across the street. Priced to rent! DON'T MISS OUT! Easy On-street parking in front. Good Credit Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 D STREET NE have any available units?
2102 D STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 D STREET NE have?
Some of 2102 D STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 D STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2102 D STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 D STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2102 D STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2102 D STREET NE offer parking?
No, 2102 D STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 2102 D STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 D STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 D STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2102 D STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2102 D STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2102 D STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 D STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 D STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
