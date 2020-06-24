All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 21 ADAMS ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
21 ADAMS ST NW
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 PM

21 ADAMS ST NW

21 Adams Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21 Adams Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic south facing home located in the hot Bloomingdale Community. Many period and updated details can be found throughout the house. The first floor has an open floor plan with sun kissed hardwood floors. Plenty of natural light warms the dining area, living room and eat in kitchen. Generous sized bedrooms and plenty of closet space. The in-law suite can be used as a home office or a place to house special out of town guests, equipped with a separate kitchenette, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a front and rear entrance. Enjoy entertaining or gardening in the fenced in rear yard. A rarely found 2 car garage can be found at the rear of the back yard, perfect for hobbyists and artisans. Less than 10 minutes from restaurants, Children's Hospital and the Washington Hospital Center. You won't be disappointed in this close-knit community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 ADAMS ST NW have any available units?
21 ADAMS ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 21 ADAMS ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
21 ADAMS ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 ADAMS ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 21 ADAMS ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 21 ADAMS ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 21 ADAMS ST NW offers parking.
Does 21 ADAMS ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 ADAMS ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 ADAMS ST NW have a pool?
No, 21 ADAMS ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 21 ADAMS ST NW have accessible units?
No, 21 ADAMS ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 21 ADAMS ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 ADAMS ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 ADAMS ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 ADAMS ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University