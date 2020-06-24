21 ADAMS ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Classic south facing home located in the hot Bloomingdale Community. Many period and updated details can be found throughout the house. The first floor has an open floor plan with sun kissed hardwood floors. Plenty of natural light warms the dining area, living room and eat in kitchen. Generous sized bedrooms and plenty of closet space. The in-law suite can be used as a home office or a place to house special out of town guests, equipped with a separate kitchenette, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a front and rear entrance. Enjoy entertaining or gardening in the fenced in rear yard. A rarely found 2 car garage can be found at the rear of the back yard, perfect for hobbyists and artisans. Less than 10 minutes from restaurants, Children's Hospital and the Washington Hospital Center. You won't be disappointed in this close-knit community