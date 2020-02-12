2038 18TH STREET NW

Amenities

LIGHT+LOCATION+SPACE+COMFORT; all in this unit. One of the brightest and most light filled units you have every seen, this corner unit is more than 1200 sqft and is on the fifth floor, facing south and east. It is sitting is in the heart of Adams Morgan and has an amazing view of DC, hardwood floor(throughout), working wood fireplace, washer/dryer in the unit and quartz counter tops. With ample closet space(with Elfa shelving), one designated-attached-covered parking space, extra storage space and a common bike room in the building, this unit has a lot of space for your city life style. The building has 98 walk score, 97 biker score, is less than a mile from Red, Yellow and Green metro lines, a few steps from several bus lines, a couple of blocks from a Capital Bike Share station, and is less than 15 minutes to the National Airport. If you are not familiar with Adams Morgan, you must know that when you step outside of this building you will have so many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, gyms and recreational options. Just across the street there is an indoor pool, tennis courts and a soccer field at your disposal. If you want to enjoy the 4th of July fireworks from the windows of your own unit or a roof top deck, or if you want to cozy up with a warm drink and enjoy your fireplace on a cold winter day, this is where you want to live. This unit will go fast, don't miss it!