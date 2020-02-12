All apartments in Washington
2038 18TH STREET NW
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

2038 18TH STREET NW

2038 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2038 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
tennis court
LIGHT+LOCATION+SPACE+COMFORT; all in this unit. One of the brightest and most light filled units you have every seen, this corner unit is more than 1200 sqft and is on the fifth floor, facing south and east. It is sitting is in the heart of Adams Morgan and has an amazing view of DC, hardwood floor(throughout), working wood fireplace, washer/dryer in the unit and quartz counter tops. With ample closet space(with Elfa shelving), one designated-attached-covered parking space, extra storage space and a common bike room in the building, this unit has a lot of space for your city life style. The building has 98 walk score, 97 biker score, is less than a mile from Red, Yellow and Green metro lines, a few steps from several bus lines, a couple of blocks from a Capital Bike Share station, and is less than 15 minutes to the National Airport. If you are not familiar with Adams Morgan, you must know that when you step outside of this building you will have so many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, gyms and recreational options. Just across the street there is an indoor pool, tennis courts and a soccer field at your disposal. If you want to enjoy the 4th of July fireworks from the windows of your own unit or a roof top deck, or if you want to cozy up with a warm drink and enjoy your fireplace on a cold winter day, this is where you want to live. This unit will go fast, don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 18TH STREET NW have any available units?
2038 18TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 18TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2038 18TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 18TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2038 18TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 18TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2038 18TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2038 18TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2038 18TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2038 18TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 18TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 18TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 2038 18TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 2038 18TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2038 18TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 18TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 18TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

