2026 4TH STREET NW

LeDroit Park home with captivating charm. Delight in this 3BR, 1.5BA treasure located on the DC Neighborhood heritage trail. Immediately, you~ll be transported into the warm and inviting environment created by the beautiful exposed brick, natural sunlight, cozy fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. You can explore your inner chef in this gorgeous white kitchen boasting a 5-burner gas stove, luxurious quartz counters, stainless steel appliances overlooking your spacious and private patio perfect for entertaining and grilling. As a bonus, ll patio furniture + BBQ grill will convey with the unit. Rest and refresh in the airy, sun bathed bedrooms. walk score of 88, you can enjoy the convenience of having multiple restaurants, coffee shops, 9:30 Club, Howard University Hospital, busses and metro within a 5-10 minute walk. Small pets are welcome too for an additional $150/mo. + pet security deposit.Schedule a showing today and fall in love with this lovely LeDroit Park oasis.