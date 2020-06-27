All apartments in Washington
2026 4TH STREET NW

2026 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2026 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LeDroit Park home with captivating charm. Delight in this 3BR, 1.5BA treasure located on the DC Neighborhood heritage trail. Immediately, you~ll be transported into the warm and inviting environment created by the beautiful exposed brick, natural sunlight, cozy fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. You can explore your inner chef in this gorgeous white kitchen boasting a 5-burner gas stove, luxurious quartz counters, stainless steel appliances overlooking your spacious and private patio perfect for entertaining and grilling. As a bonus, ll patio furniture + BBQ grill will convey with the unit. Rest and refresh in the airy, sun bathed bedrooms. walk score of 88, you can enjoy the convenience of having multiple restaurants, coffee shops, 9:30 Club, Howard University Hospital, busses and metro within a 5-10 minute walk. Small pets are welcome too for an additional $150/mo. + pet security deposit.Schedule a showing today and fall in love with this lovely LeDroit Park oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 4TH STREET NW have any available units?
2026 4TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 4TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2026 4TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 4TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2026 4TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 4TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 4TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2026 4TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2026 4TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2026 4TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 4TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 4TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2026 4TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2026 4TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2026 4TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 4TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 4TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
