Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

2022 1st Street Northwest

2022 1st Street Northwest · (301) 456-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2022 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful, modern and luxurious large house is in the heart of the city's Shaw/Bloomingdale neighborhood, and minutes to U St. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, off-street parking, modern amenities, 2 balconies and an awesome Rooftop Deck with fantastic city views including a view of the Washington Monument!

Space is comfortably appointed with:
- a Queen size bed in the Master Suite
- 2 Queen size beds in bedroom 1 & 2
- 1 full-size bed in bedroom 3
- a full-size Air Mattress
- Smart TV.
- Off-street parking (1 space available)
The house features:
- USB Charging ports
- High-speed WiFi
- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning
- Hardwood floors
- White marble tile in kitchen and bath

This home is also close to local area hospitals including:
- Prince George's Hospital
- Howard University Hospital
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown Hospital
- Innova Fairfax Hospital

Short Term Rentals Only - 3 Months or Less
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 1st Street Northwest have any available units?
2022 1st Street Northwest has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 1st Street Northwest have?
Some of 2022 1st Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 1st Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2022 1st Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 1st Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2022 1st Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2022 1st Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2022 1st Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2022 1st Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 1st Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 1st Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2022 1st Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2022 1st Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2022 1st Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 1st Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 1st Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
