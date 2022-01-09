2022 1st Street Northwest

Amenities
This beautiful, modern and luxurious large house is in the heart of the city's Shaw/Bloomingdale neighborhood, and minutes to U St. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, off-street parking, modern amenities, 2 balconies and an awesome Rooftop Deck with fantastic city views including a view of the Washington Monument!
Space is comfortably appointed with:
- a Queen size bed in the Master Suite
- 2 Queen size beds in bedroom 1 & 2
- 1 full-size bed in bedroom 3
- a full-size Air Mattress
- Smart TV.
- Off-street parking (1 space available)
The house features:
- USB Charging ports
- High-speed WiFi
- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning
- Hardwood floors
- White marble tile in kitchen and bath
This home is also close to local area hospitals including:
- Prince George's Hospital
- Howard University Hospital
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown Hospital
- Innova Fairfax Hospital
Short Term Rentals Only - 3 Months or Less
This beautiful, modern and luxurious large house is in the heart of the city's Shaw/Bloomingdale neighborhood, and minutes to U St. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, off-street parking, modern amenities, 2 balconies and an awesome Rooftop Deck with fantastic city views including a view of the Washington Monument!
Space is comfortably appointed with:
- a Queen size bed in the Master Suite
- 2 Queen size beds in bedroom 1 & 2
- 1 full-size bed in bedroom 3
- a full-size Air Mattress
- Smart TV.
- Off-street parking (1 space available)
The house features:
- USB Charging ports
- High-speed WiFi
- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning
- Hardwood floors
- White marble tile in kitchen and bath
This home is also close to local area hospitals including:
- Prince George's Hospital
- Howard University Hospital
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown Hospital
- Innova Fairfax Hospital
Short Term Rentals Only - 3 Months or Less