2022 1st Street Northwest

This beautiful, modern and luxurious large house is in the heart of the city's Shaw/Bloomingdale neighborhood, and minutes to U St. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, off-street parking, modern amenities, 2 balconies and an awesome Rooftop Deck with fantastic city views including a view of the Washington Monument!



Space is comfortably appointed with:

- a Queen size bed in the Master Suite

- 2 Queen size beds in bedroom 1 & 2

- 1 full-size bed in bedroom 3

- a full-size Air Mattress

- Smart TV.

- Off-street parking (1 space available)

The house features:

- USB Charging ports

- High-speed WiFi

- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning

- Hardwood floors

- White marble tile in kitchen and bath



This home is also close to local area hospitals including:

- Prince George's Hospital

- Howard University Hospital

- MedStar Washington Hospital Center

- George Washington Hospital

- Medstar Georgetown Hospital

- Innova Fairfax Hospital



Short Term Rentals Only - 3 Months or Less

