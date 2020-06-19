All apartments in Washington
2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt.

2021 Hillyer Pl NW · (301) 656-8765 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2021 Hillyer Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
alarm system
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
internet access
Private Renovated English Basement w/Patio Steps to Dupont - Completely renovated daylight unit with private brick terrace is located on a one-way street just a block off of Connecticut Ave! Must-see! Brand-new kitchen & bath, washer/dryer in-unit, alarm system included, generous closet space.One block to Metro, half block to Phillips Collection, in the heart of vibrant Dupont living. Walk score of 99....it can't get much better than that! Professionally managed unit; no pets preferred.Tenant responsible for electricity & data/internet. Virtually staged to give you a sense of space!

Lease Terms:
Move-in ready
1-year lease; multi-year negotiable
Resident responsible for electric & internet/data
No Smoking
Professionally managed

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit his or her own application, upload last two pay stubs (or other income verification), and submit $50.00 application fee.

To See:
Please email kathy@streamlinemanagement.com.

(RLNE5747544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. have any available units?
2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. have?
Some of 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. offer parking?
No, 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. have a pool?
No, 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. have accessible units?
No, 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt. does not have units with dishwashers.
