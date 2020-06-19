2021 Hillyer Place, NW Bsmt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system internet access

Private Renovated English Basement w/Patio Steps to Dupont - Completely renovated daylight unit with private brick terrace is located on a one-way street just a block off of Connecticut Ave! Must-see! Brand-new kitchen & bath, washer/dryer in-unit, alarm system included, generous closet space.One block to Metro, half block to Phillips Collection, in the heart of vibrant Dupont living. Walk score of 99....it can't get much better than that! Professionally managed unit; no pets preferred.Tenant responsible for electricity & data/internet. Virtually staged to give you a sense of space!



Lease Terms:

Move-in ready

1-year lease; multi-year negotiable

Resident responsible for electric & internet/data

No Smoking

Professionally managed



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit his or her own application, upload last two pay stubs (or other income verification), and submit $50.00 application fee.



To See:

Please email kathy@streamlinemanagement.com.



