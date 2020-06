Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

You'll love this home in Mt. Pleasant located on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by Rock Creek Park. This 1BR/1BA unit was recently renovated. More pictures coming soon! Enjoy the Mt. Pleasant location - walk to parks, elementary schools, and bus stop. Less than a mile to two different Metro stations. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES & INTERNET!