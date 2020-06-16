201 E St Se

Amenities

Furnished Capitol Hill 1 Bed Room / 1 Bathroom 660+ Sq ft condo with all utilities paid. Pets welcome. Perfect location looking out onto Providence Park! Smack between 2 METROS and so close to all the action on Barracks Row and Eastern Market. Sweet hideaway unit with open kitchen, heating/AC, and great storage and your own private entrance. Sunny windows throughout, small 8 unit association with laundry facilities in the common area next door. Prefer short term lease (month to month) but term negotiable. $2,600 rent with $2,600 deposit and $60 application/background fee.