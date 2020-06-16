All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020

201 E St Se

201 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

201 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Furnished Capitol Hill 1 Bed Room / 1 Bathroom 660+ Sq ft condo with all utilities paid. Pets welcome. Perfect location looking out onto Providence Park! Smack between 2 METROS and so close to all the action on Barracks Row and Eastern Market. Sweet hideaway unit with open kitchen, heating/AC, and great storage and your own private entrance. Sunny windows throughout, small 8 unit association with laundry facilities in the common area next door. Prefer short term lease (month to month) but term negotiable. $2,600 rent with $2,600 deposit and $60 application/background fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E St Se have any available units?
201 E St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E St Se have?
Some of 201 E St Se's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E St Se currently offering any rent specials?
201 E St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E St Se is pet friendly.
Does 201 E St Se offer parking?
No, 201 E St Se does not offer parking.
Does 201 E St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E St Se have a pool?
No, 201 E St Se does not have a pool.
Does 201 E St Se have accessible units?
No, 201 E St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E St Se does not have units with dishwashers.

