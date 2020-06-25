All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503

2001 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2001 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 Available 05/20/19 Amazing Views! 2 Bed 1 Bath 5th Floor Condo in the Brittany - Come see this cute spot with great vantage!

Enter apartment into foyer with parquet flooring and coat closet. Carpeted bedroom (16x14) is located at the end of the hallway. Full bath is found just outside the bedroom along with the w/d laundry closet. Second bedroom (12x13) is also carpeted. Renovated galley kitchen comes equipped with an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal along with granite countertops and cherry cabinets. Living room/dining room combo (22x18) is located at the back of the apartment and includes parquet flooring and a wood burning fireplace. This living area has a lovely curved wall with numerous windows that overlook New Hampshire and 16th st, plus a brick accent wall.

This unit has wonderful location and is within blocks of metro stops and shopping (plus there is a Starbucks right across the street!).

Please call or text WMS at 240-997-3585 regarding this May availability! 12 month lease minimum, 24 month leases preferred!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1866992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 have any available units?
2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 have?
Some of 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 pet-friendly?
No, 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 offer parking?
No, 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 does not offer parking.
Does 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 have a pool?
No, 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 does not have a pool.
Does 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 have accessible units?
No, 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University