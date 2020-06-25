Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2001 16th St. NW Apt. #503 Available 05/20/19 Amazing Views! 2 Bed 1 Bath 5th Floor Condo in the Brittany - Come see this cute spot with great vantage!



Enter apartment into foyer with parquet flooring and coat closet. Carpeted bedroom (16x14) is located at the end of the hallway. Full bath is found just outside the bedroom along with the w/d laundry closet. Second bedroom (12x13) is also carpeted. Renovated galley kitchen comes equipped with an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal along with granite countertops and cherry cabinets. Living room/dining room combo (22x18) is located at the back of the apartment and includes parquet flooring and a wood burning fireplace. This living area has a lovely curved wall with numerous windows that overlook New Hampshire and 16th st, plus a brick accent wall.



This unit has wonderful location and is within blocks of metro stops and shopping (plus there is a Starbucks right across the street!).



Please call or text WMS at 240-997-3585 regarding this May availability! 12 month lease minimum, 24 month leases preferred!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1866992)