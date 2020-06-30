All apartments in Washington
2000 St Nw

2000 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2000 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
General Features

Alarm
Air Conditioning
Pets Allowed
Concierge
Heating
Gas Grill
Refrigerator
Water Supply
Electricity
Security
Broadband
Non Smoking Only
Furnished
Fitted Kitchen
Air Con
Garbage Disposal
Pool
Parking Lot
Television
Satellite TV
Telephone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 St Nw have any available units?
2000 St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 St Nw have?
Some of 2000 St Nw's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2000 St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 2000 St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2000 St Nw offers parking.
Does 2000 St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 St Nw have a pool?
Yes, 2000 St Nw has a pool.
Does 2000 St Nw have accessible units?
No, 2000 St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

