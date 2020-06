Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Hot and happening Shaw offering renovated two bedroom, one and a half bath row house with private parking and spacious enclosed deck in the rear. Rent includes private parking, trash, water, and snow removal. Pet-friendly and case by case. Option for furnished or unfurnished rental, call LA for more information. Very convenient location for commuters and city living. Easy to show, schedule online.