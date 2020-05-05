All apartments in Washington
1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE

1966 Naylor Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1966 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COZY condo rental that will not last long! Two level unit that offers 2 bedrooms, new appliances, fireplace, secured building entrance with intercom system, W/D and assigned parking space. Convenient location and priced to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE have any available units?
1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE have?
Some of 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE offer parking?
Yes, 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE offers parking.
Does 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
