1966 NAYLOR ROAD SE

1966 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
COZY condo rental that will not last long! Two level unit that offers 2 bedrooms, new appliances, fireplace, secured building entrance with intercom system, W/D and assigned parking space. Convenient location and priced to rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
