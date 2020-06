Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym yoga fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Completely renovated chic condo in the heart of Adam's Morgan and DuPont on 18th Street NW. Exquisite dining, entertainment, nightlife, gym, yoga - everything is within walking distance. Bus stop right at the building and 12 minutes walk to DuPont metro station. Two bedroom, two bath English basement with modern kitchen and baths, dining area and in-unit full size washer-dryer. Two separate entrances. Pets allowed.