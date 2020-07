Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The Hilltop on 39th St - Burleith's hidden gem next to Glover Archibold Park! Gorgeous 3BR 3.5BA row home on quiet dead end street across from woods offers Monument views, twin master suites each with new marble baths, open kitchen with island and double oven gas range plus huge pantry; family room with fireplace and wet bar, private patio, deep garage and off street parking. Contact owner directly