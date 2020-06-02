1929 11th St NW Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stylish Two Bedroom Gem off U Street w/ Parking! - Situated in a newly converted row home, this modern and bright unit has everything that the modern city dweller could want! Enter the unit to the spacious and bright living room and be greeted by glistening hardwood floors, high ceilings, and abundant natural light flowing in the large windows. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, striking backsplash, and gorgeous granite countertops. The open layout has the kitchen island continue through to the living room, creating a great atmosphere for entertaining or simply lounging around in your beautiful home.



Both bedrooms in this gorgeous unit feature their own bathrooms and are both large enough for a queen-sized bed, adding to the luxury of the space. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, too. Out the back, soak up the sun on a private balcony.



The U Street Corridor is a local favorite! The U Street metro stop is only a few blocks away and can get you anywhere. There are tons of restaurants, bars, and entertainment options nearby. Enjoy a show at the 9:30 club, a movie at Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema, a drink at Vinoteca, or the American Ice Company, or take in an art exhibition at Washington Project for the Arts.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. One parking space is included. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Washer/dryer are in the unit. Sorry, no pets!



