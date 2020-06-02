All apartments in Washington
1929 11th St NW Unit 2
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

1929 11th St NW Unit 2

1929 11th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1929 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Stylish Two Bedroom Gem off U Street w/ Parking! - Situated in a newly converted row home, this modern and bright unit has everything that the modern city dweller could want! Enter the unit to the spacious and bright living room and be greeted by glistening hardwood floors, high ceilings, and abundant natural light flowing in the large windows. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, striking backsplash, and gorgeous granite countertops. The open layout has the kitchen island continue through to the living room, creating a great atmosphere for entertaining or simply lounging around in your beautiful home.

Both bedrooms in this gorgeous unit feature their own bathrooms and are both large enough for a queen-sized bed, adding to the luxury of the space. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, too. Out the back, soak up the sun on a private balcony.

The U Street Corridor is a local favorite! The U Street metro stop is only a few blocks away and can get you anywhere. There are tons of restaurants, bars, and entertainment options nearby. Enjoy a show at the 9:30 club, a movie at Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema, a drink at Vinoteca, or the American Ice Company, or take in an art exhibition at Washington Project for the Arts.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. One parking space is included. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Washer/dryer are in the unit. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1929 11th St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1929 11th St NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1929 11th St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 11th St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
