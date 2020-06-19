1928 3RD STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome home! Bright and spacious (over 1200 sqft!), recently renovated condo, conveniently located just a short walk to the hottest restaurants and entertainment at Union Market, the new Trader Joe's, Red line metro as well as all the restaurants and bars in Bloomingdale. Unit features all the modern amenities one would expect - gorgeous hardwood floors, a large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets and storage. A practical layout, with both bedrooms on opposite ends ensures maximum privacy, the private parking space and additional extra storage complete this wonderful package. Two private balconies and the common roof deck provide plenty of opportunities for your morning coffee or grilling and entertaining!