Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

1928 3RD STREET NE

1928 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1928 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome home! Bright and spacious (over 1200 sqft!), recently renovated condo, conveniently located just a short walk to the hottest restaurants and entertainment at Union Market, the new Trader Joe's, Red line metro as well as all the restaurants and bars in Bloomingdale. Unit features all the modern amenities one would expect - gorgeous hardwood floors, a large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets and storage. A practical layout, with both bedrooms on opposite ends ensures maximum privacy, the private parking space and additional extra storage complete this wonderful package. Two private balconies and the common roof deck provide plenty of opportunities for your morning coffee or grilling and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 3RD STREET NE have any available units?
1928 3RD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 3RD STREET NE have?
Some of 1928 3RD STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 3RD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1928 3RD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 3RD STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1928 3RD STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1928 3RD STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1928 3RD STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1928 3RD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 3RD STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 3RD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1928 3RD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1928 3RD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1928 3RD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 3RD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 3RD STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
