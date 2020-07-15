1921 Alabama Ave Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located a few blocks away from the future Skyland Town Center and an easy 13 minutes walk down Alabama Ave to the Congress Heights Metro stop.



6 minutes walk to Chipotle and IHOP

9 minutes walk to Giant grocery store

24 minutes commute to L'Enfant Plaza

28 minutes commute to Gallery Place China Town

31 minutes commute to Metro Center.



You would have your own private bedroom and bathroom in the basement studio. The studio space can fit a desk, couch, queen size bed, and will still have plenty of space. The second floor will be reserved for the tenants upstairs while the basement will be reserved for you, excluding laundry access. The washer and dryer are located in the basement so roommates will coordinate times for washing.



The space on the 1st floor of the house is the perfect place to host dinners or have friends over while enjoying direct access to an open concept kitchen. The house has brand new appliances (washer/dryer, fridge, gas stove, and dishwasher).



The backyard is the perfect private fenced space for a glass of wine to unwind from the busy DC lifestyle! Although the metro is within walking distance, if you prefer having your car, there is street parking and private parking as well.



(Pictures are from when the house was staged for selling)



- H&A Properties