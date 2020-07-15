All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

1921 Alabama Ave Se

1921 Alabama Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Alabama Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located a few blocks away from the future Skyland Town Center and an easy 13 minutes walk down Alabama Ave to the Congress Heights Metro stop.

6 minutes walk to Chipotle and IHOP
9 minutes walk to Giant grocery store
24 minutes commute to L'Enfant Plaza
28 minutes commute to Gallery Place China Town
31 minutes commute to Metro Center.

You would have your own private bedroom and bathroom in the basement studio. The studio space can fit a desk, couch, queen size bed, and will still have plenty of space. The second floor will be reserved for the tenants upstairs while the basement will be reserved for you, excluding laundry access. The washer and dryer are located in the basement so roommates will coordinate times for washing.

The space on the 1st floor of the house is the perfect place to host dinners or have friends over while enjoying direct access to an open concept kitchen. The house has brand new appliances (washer/dryer, fridge, gas stove, and dishwasher).

The backyard is the perfect private fenced space for a glass of wine to unwind from the busy DC lifestyle! Although the metro is within walking distance, if you prefer having your car, there is street parking and private parking as well.

(Pictures are from when the house was staged for selling)

- H&A Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Alabama Ave Se have any available units?
1921 Alabama Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Alabama Ave Se have?
Some of 1921 Alabama Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Alabama Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Alabama Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Alabama Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Alabama Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1921 Alabama Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Alabama Ave Se offers parking.
Does 1921 Alabama Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 Alabama Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Alabama Ave Se have a pool?
No, 1921 Alabama Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Alabama Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 1921 Alabama Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Alabama Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Alabama Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
