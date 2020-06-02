All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1920 Ridge Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1920 Ridge Pl SE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

1920 Ridge Pl SE

1920 Ridge Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1920 Ridge Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
1920 Ridge Place - Property Id: 153271

Spacious 2 bdrm, 1 bath rowhouse available in late Sept or Oct 1st! Finished basement offers a 3rd bedroom option! $1820 per month, water included.

-Renovated in 2017
-Brand new kitchen -- 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, great storage
-Hardwood floors throughout with great natural light -Updated basement with windows and separate entrance
-Washer/Dryer -Front, side, and back yard -New playground just blocks away -Easy access to the Hill, Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Navy Yard, 295, &395
-Wonderful neighborhood with ample parking, dear neighbors, and a close-knit community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153271p
Property Id 153271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Ridge Pl SE have any available units?
1920 Ridge Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Ridge Pl SE have?
Some of 1920 Ridge Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Ridge Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Ridge Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Ridge Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Ridge Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1920 Ridge Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Ridge Pl SE offers parking.
Does 1920 Ridge Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Ridge Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Ridge Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1920 Ridge Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Ridge Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1920 Ridge Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Ridge Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Ridge Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University