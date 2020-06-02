1920 Ridge Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

1920 Ridge Place - Property Id: 153271



Spacious 2 bdrm, 1 bath rowhouse available in late Sept or Oct 1st! Finished basement offers a 3rd bedroom option! $1820 per month, water included.



-Renovated in 2017

-Brand new kitchen -- 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, great storage

-Hardwood floors throughout with great natural light -Updated basement with windows and separate entrance

-Washer/Dryer -Front, side, and back yard -New playground just blocks away -Easy access to the Hill, Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Navy Yard, 295, &395

-Wonderful neighborhood with ample parking, dear neighbors, and a close-knit community

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153271p

No Pets Allowed



