1920 Ridge Pl SE

Amenities
1920 Ridge Place - Property Id: 153271
Spacious 2 bdrm, 1 bath rowhouse available in late Sept or Oct 1st! Finished basement offers a 3rd bedroom option! $1820 per month, water included.
-Renovated in 2017
-Brand new kitchen -- 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, great storage
-Hardwood floors throughout with great natural light -Updated basement with windows and separate entrance
-Washer/Dryer -Front, side, and back yard -New playground just blocks away -Easy access to the Hill, Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Navy Yard, 295, &395
-Wonderful neighborhood with ample parking, dear neighbors, and a close-knit community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153271p
Property Id 153271
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5131655)