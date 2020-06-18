All apartments in Washington
1913 Rosedale St NE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

1913 Rosedale St NE

1913 Rosedale St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Rosedale St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready Now! Two Bedroom Close to H Street Corridor - Property Id: 140260

Ready to move now? Awesome! We have the perfect unit for you. Platinum Dwellings presents this large two bedroom unit in the historical Kingman Park Neighborhood with a great walking score to all things DC including the lively H Street Corridor, Capital Hill, and RFK Metro station. Fully renovated apartment in a secured boutique 4-unit building with open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, living area with unique skylight, full-size washer and dryer, rear access and off-street parking. The only thing missing is your personal touch!

Call today for your private tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140260p
Property Id 140260

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Rosedale St NE have any available units?
1913 Rosedale St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Rosedale St NE have?
Some of 1913 Rosedale St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Rosedale St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Rosedale St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Rosedale St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Rosedale St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1913 Rosedale St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Rosedale St NE offers parking.
Does 1913 Rosedale St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 Rosedale St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Rosedale St NE have a pool?
No, 1913 Rosedale St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Rosedale St NE have accessible units?
No, 1913 Rosedale St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Rosedale St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Rosedale St NE has units with dishwashers.
