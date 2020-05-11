1913 Rosedale St NE

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Ready Now! Two Bedroom Close to H Street Corridor - Property Id: 140260
Ready to move now? Awesome! We have the perfect unit for you. Platinum Dwellings presents this large two bedroom unit in the historical Kingman Park Neighborhood with a great walking score to all things DC including the lively H Street Corridor, Capital Hill, and RFK Metro station. Fully renovated apartment in a secured boutique 4-unit building with open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, living area with unique skylight, full-size washer and dryer, rear access and off-street parking. The only thing missing is your personal touch!
Call today for your private tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140260p
Property Id 140260
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5044119)