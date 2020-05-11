1913 Rosedale St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/19 Ready Now! Two Bedroom Close to H Street Corridor - Property Id: 140260



Ready to move now? Awesome! We have the perfect unit for you. Platinum Dwellings presents this large two bedroom unit in the historical Kingman Park Neighborhood with a great walking score to all things DC including the lively H Street Corridor, Capital Hill, and RFK Metro station. Fully renovated apartment in a secured boutique 4-unit building with open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, living area with unique skylight, full-size washer and dryer, rear access and off-street parking. The only thing missing is your personal touch!



Call today for your private tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140260p

Property Id 140260



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5044119)