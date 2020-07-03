1910 8TH STREET NW

Amenities

Spacious & modern condo with soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. At your doorstep - all of the wonderful amenities that vibrant U Street has to offer....the 9:30 club, the historic Howard Theater, Ben's Chili Bowl, Marvin,dining, shopping, movies and more. Hardwood floors throughout living area. Tons of natural light. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, gas stove, breakfast bar. 3rd floor unit complete with balcony and washer and dryer. With a 98 walk score you are just steps to many transportation options including metro and bike share. Available end of October.