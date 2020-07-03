All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:06 PM

1910 8TH STREET NW

1910 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1910 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Spacious & modern condo with soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. At your doorstep - all of the wonderful amenities that vibrant U Street has to offer....the 9:30 club, the historic Howard Theater, Ben's Chili Bowl, Marvin,dining, shopping, movies and more. Hardwood floors throughout living area. Tons of natural light. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, gas stove, breakfast bar. 3rd floor unit complete with balcony and washer and dryer. With a 98 walk score you are just steps to many transportation options including metro and bike share. Available end of October.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 8TH STREET NW have any available units?
1910 8TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 8TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1910 8TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 8TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1910 8TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 8TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1910 8TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1910 8TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1910 8TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1910 8TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 8TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 8TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1910 8TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1910 8TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1910 8TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 8TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 8TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

