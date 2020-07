Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1908 T St NW Unit B Available 08/01/20 FAB DUPLEX IN DUPONT! - This gorgeous row end offers tons of light and a gracious open floor plan for dinning and entertaining. Each bedroom provides expansive windows and closet space. The home also has a full laundry room, spacious kitchen area, rear deck space and best of all parking in rear for one vehicle (NOTE PARKING IS $200 ADDITIONAL MONTHLY). This unit will not last, do not wait contact us today to schedule a showing of this wonderful space.



-Walkscore 97

-Transit 81

-Bikeable 86



(RLNE3826924)