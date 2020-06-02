1902 R St NW

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

This spacious one bedroom home is situated in the perfect Dupont Circle location. Step outside to find everything you need within walking distance: grocery stores, restaurants, shops, nightlife, and beyond. When Saturday hits, walk two blocks to the neighborhood farmers market, cruise over to see the historic Phillips Collection, or shop along Connecticut Avenue and stop for a coffee or live music at Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe. When you need to get around town, the metro is just a short walk away (and parking is included). As an extra home perk, theres a small room off the living room you can turn into your office!