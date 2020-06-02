All apartments in Washington
1902 R St NW
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

1902 R St NW

1902 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1902 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious one bedroom home is situated in the perfect Dupont Circle location. Step outside to find everything you need within walking distance: grocery stores, restaurants, shops, nightlife, and beyond. When Saturday hits, walk two blocks to the neighborhood farmers market, cruise over to see the historic Phillips Collection, or shop along Connecticut Avenue and stop for a coffee or live music at Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe. When you need to get around town, the metro is just a short walk away (and parking is included). As an extra home perk, theres a small room off the living room you can turn into your office!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 R St NW have any available units?
1902 R St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1902 R St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1902 R St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 R St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1902 R St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1902 R St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1902 R St NW offers parking.
Does 1902 R St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 R St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 R St NW have a pool?
No, 1902 R St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1902 R St NW have accessible units?
No, 1902 R St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 R St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 R St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 R St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 R St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
