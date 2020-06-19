1900 Savannah Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 07/01/20 Stylish in Southeast - Upgraded Townhouse! - Property Id: 293711



Platinum Dwellings presents this renovated brick end-unit townhouse nestled in the Randle Heights subdivision of Southeast DC with tons of upgrades.



No expense was spared on this high-end renovation! This home features everything you are looking for in your new home! Enter to an open concept floor plan with immaculate hardwood floors throughout, beautifully panted walls with crown molding, a gorgeous kitchen with marble countertops, custom backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, a bonus sun-room w/new Samsung front load washer and dryer; retreat to the upper level to encounter 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath; escape to the fully finished walkout basement complete with the third bedroom and 2nd full bath. It gets better when you consider the amazing city views and a spacious fenced yard with 2 off-street parking spaces.



Quick access to all major traffic arteries, and all things DC! This property will rent fast! Call today to schedule your private tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293711

