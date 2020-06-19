All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1900 Savannah Place

1900 Savannah Place Southeast · (202) 655-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Savannah Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2350 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 07/01/20 Stylish in Southeast - Upgraded Townhouse! - Property Id: 293711

Platinum Dwellings presents this renovated brick end-unit townhouse nestled in the Randle Heights subdivision of Southeast DC with tons of upgrades.

No expense was spared on this high-end renovation! This home features everything you are looking for in your new home! Enter to an open concept floor plan with immaculate hardwood floors throughout, beautifully panted walls with crown molding, a gorgeous kitchen with marble countertops, custom backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, a bonus sun-room w/new Samsung front load washer and dryer; retreat to the upper level to encounter 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath; escape to the fully finished walkout basement complete with the third bedroom and 2nd full bath. It gets better when you consider the amazing city views and a spacious fenced yard with 2 off-street parking spaces.

Quick access to all major traffic arteries, and all things DC! This property will rent fast! Call today to schedule your private tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293711
Property Id 293711

(RLNE5833654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Savannah Place have any available units?
1900 Savannah Place has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Savannah Place have?
Some of 1900 Savannah Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Savannah Place currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Savannah Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Savannah Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Savannah Place is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Savannah Place offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Savannah Place does offer parking.
Does 1900 Savannah Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Savannah Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Savannah Place have a pool?
No, 1900 Savannah Place does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Savannah Place have accessible units?
No, 1900 Savannah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Savannah Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Savannah Place has units with dishwashers.
