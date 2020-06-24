1871 California St

Amenities

Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo on the 3rd floor of a walk up building in Adams Morgan. Located on a quite tree lined street this condo is convenient to the restaurants, coffee shops, groceries, parks and entertainment of Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle and the U Street Corridor. The spacious condo offers tall ceilings, hard wood floors, great light and a private rear deck. The newly renovated kitchen, stocked with all the tools needed for cooking opens up into the living area which features a sleeper sofa for guests. The bedroom has a queen size bed and upgraded en suite master bath. This property includes central air conditioning and in unit washer/dryer. The Dupont Circle Metro Station (red line) is a 14 minute walk (.5 miles). Walk Score: 98 (Walkers Paradise), Transit Score: 83, Bike Score: 85