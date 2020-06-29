All apartments in Washington
1867 CORCORAN STREET NE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

1867 CORCORAN STREET NE

1867 Corcoran Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1867 Corcoran Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a stunning, contemporary 2 level condo in the boutique Ivy City Flats! Recently built in 2017 with excellent designer finishes. The main level is a complete open concept with light hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful white quartz counter tops and modern high gloss floating cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances, over-sized island with breakfast bar seating! Living and dining areas are open to the kitchen and great for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms where hardwood floors continue, and 2 modern bathrooms. Lots of storage space and natural light throughout. Washer/dryer in unit. Close to Union Market, Atlas Brew Works, Mom's Organic Market, and tons of local shops and restaurants, plus NoMa Metro! You don't want to miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE have any available units?
1867 CORCORAN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE have?
Some of 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1867 CORCORAN STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1867 CORCORAN STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

