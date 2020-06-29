1867 CORCORAN STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a stunning, contemporary 2 level condo in the boutique Ivy City Flats! Recently built in 2017 with excellent designer finishes. The main level is a complete open concept with light hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful white quartz counter tops and modern high gloss floating cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances, over-sized island with breakfast bar seating! Living and dining areas are open to the kitchen and great for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms where hardwood floors continue, and 2 modern bathrooms. Lots of storage space and natural light throughout. Washer/dryer in unit. Close to Union Market, Atlas Brew Works, Mom's Organic Market, and tons of local shops and restaurants, plus NoMa Metro! You don't want to miss it!