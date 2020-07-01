Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1851 L Street NE Available 04/01/20 Pretty Pet-Friendly Two Bed Rowhome! - Welcome to your next Nest! This two-level 2 bed, 1 bath rowhome is lovely and a great place to call home. The first-floor is bright and includes a cozy front-facing living room, a rear kitchen, back yard, and front porch. The kitchen comes complete with sleek granite countertops, premium stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, gas range, and an in-unit washer/dryer.



Heading up to the second floor, you'll find front and rear-facing bedrooms, and a lovely central bath with custom tile adding extra charm. This unit also features lovely hardwood flooring, ceiling fans throughout, and a fenced-in back yard.



This is an ideal find in an up-and-coming neighborhood. Located near the main H Street corridor, you have everything you need at your fingertips, with plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your front door! Top-notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground or Maketto can become your new local hangouts and Union Market is close by.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electricity and gas and $50 flat fee for water. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5619706)