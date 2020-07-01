All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:29 PM

1851 L Street NE

1851 L Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1851 L Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1851 L Street NE Available 04/01/20 Pretty Pet-Friendly Two Bed Rowhome! - Welcome to your next Nest! This two-level 2 bed, 1 bath rowhome is lovely and a great place to call home. The first-floor is bright and includes a cozy front-facing living room, a rear kitchen, back yard, and front porch. The kitchen comes complete with sleek granite countertops, premium stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, gas range, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

Heading up to the second floor, you'll find front and rear-facing bedrooms, and a lovely central bath with custom tile adding extra charm. This unit also features lovely hardwood flooring, ceiling fans throughout, and a fenced-in back yard.

This is an ideal find in an up-and-coming neighborhood. Located near the main H Street corridor, you have everything you need at your fingertips, with plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your front door! Top-notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground or Maketto can become your new local hangouts and Union Market is close by.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electricity and gas and $50 flat fee for water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5619706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 L Street NE have any available units?
1851 L Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 L Street NE have?
Some of 1851 L Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 L Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1851 L Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 L Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 L Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 1851 L Street NE offer parking?
No, 1851 L Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1851 L Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 L Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 L Street NE have a pool?
No, 1851 L Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1851 L Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1851 L Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 L Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 L Street NE has units with dishwashers.

