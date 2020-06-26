1845 A St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom Corner townhome now available for rent! Steps from Stadium-Armory Station Metro, local restaurants, grocery, and shops! Complete with Original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and oversized front and rear patios.

Property highlights:

- All 4 bedroom on the 2nd floors (where their laundry room is located)

- Skylights for abundant natural light throughout the home

- Completely renovated kitchen

- New paint throughout

-Powder room on the main level

- One off-street parking spot

-Pet-Friendly

Available now!



