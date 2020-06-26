All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:19 PM

1845 A St SE

1845 a Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1845 a Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Renovated 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom Corner townhome now available for rent! Steps from Stadium-Armory Station Metro, local restaurants, grocery, and shops! Complete with Original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and oversized front and rear patios.
Property highlights:
- All 4 bedroom on the 2nd floors (where their laundry room is located)
- Skylights for abundant natural light throughout the home
- Completely renovated kitchen
- New paint throughout
-Powder room on the main level
- One off-street parking spot
-Pet-Friendly
Available now!

(RLNE4990702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 A St SE have any available units?
1845 A St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 A St SE have?
Some of 1845 A St SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 A St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1845 A St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 A St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 A St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1845 A St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1845 A St SE offers parking.
Does 1845 A St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 A St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 A St SE have a pool?
No, 1845 A St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1845 A St SE have accessible units?
No, 1845 A St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 A St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 A St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
