1843 MONROE STREET NE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM
1843 MONROE STREET NE
1843 Monroe Street Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
1843 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1843 MONROE STREET NE have any available units?
1843 MONROE STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1843 MONROE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1843 MONROE STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 MONROE STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1843 MONROE STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1843 MONROE STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1843 MONROE STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1843 MONROE STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 MONROE STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 MONROE STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1843 MONROE STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1843 MONROE STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1843 MONROE STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 MONROE STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 MONROE STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 MONROE STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1843 MONROE STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
