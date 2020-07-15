1841 Monroe Street Northwest - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

This spacious condo includes the top two floors in large rowhouse. The building was completely gutted and renovated two years ago, so everything is updated. Open concept living room, kitchen and dining room. Modern kitchen with a viking range, Bertazonni fridge and Bosch dishwasher. Bedroom/den with Half bath (can fit full size bed), back porch and parking. Two large bedrooms, Two bathrooms on the top floor with rooftop deck. Views of the cathedral. Front Bedroom: Large front bedroom fits king sized bed. Master Bathroom with large shower & sink.

Back Bedroom: Bedroom fits queen size bed. Laundry Washer /Dryer on this floor.



This gorgeous condo is close to the center of town, and has numerous transportation options including access to two metro lines (Col. Heights and Cleveland Park), bike share, bus lines, rock creek park and beach drive. It is steps from Rock Creek Park and hiking trails, Columbia Heights (shopping, dining), Cleveland Park (dining), Adams Morgan (nightlife, shopping, dining).



Details:

Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent

Lease Term: Minimum 12 months

Utilities: Tenant responsible for gas, electric, cable/internet

Pets: Non-refundable pet fee of $300

Renters Insurance Required

Parking: One compact space included



Rental Requirements:

$45 application fee per adult occupying the home

All applicants subject to background\credit check

$120,000 combined income

700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. (Only late payments over 30 days show on credit reports.)

Positive Rental History (no eviction cases, no late payments beyond five days late, no excessive damage to property.)

No violent felonies within the last 7 years.