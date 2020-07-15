All apartments in Washington
1841 Monroe Street Northwest - 2

1841 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This spacious condo includes the top two floors in large rowhouse. The building was completely gutted and renovated two years ago, so everything is updated. Open concept living room, kitchen and dining room. Modern kitchen with a viking range, Bertazonni fridge and Bosch dishwasher. Bedroom/den with Half bath (can fit full size bed), back porch and parking. Two large bedrooms, Two bathrooms on the top floor with rooftop deck. Views of the cathedral. Front Bedroom: Large front bedroom fits king sized bed. Master Bathroom with large shower & sink.
Back Bedroom: Bedroom fits queen size bed. Laundry Washer /Dryer on this floor.

This gorgeous condo is close to the center of town, and has numerous transportation options including access to two metro lines (Col. Heights and Cleveland Park), bike share, bus lines, rock creek park and beach drive. It is steps from Rock Creek Park and hiking trails, Columbia Heights (shopping, dining), Cleveland Park (dining), Adams Morgan (nightlife, shopping, dining).

Details:
Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent
Lease Term: Minimum 12 months
Utilities: Tenant responsible for gas, electric, cable/internet
Pets: Non-refundable pet fee of $300
Renters Insurance Required
Parking: One compact space included

Rental Requirements:
$45 application fee per adult occupying the home
All applicants subject to background\credit check
$120,000 combined income
700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. (Only late payments over 30 days show on credit reports.)
Positive Rental History (no eviction cases, no late payments beyond five days late, no excessive damage to property.)
No violent felonies within the last 7 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

