Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304

1840 Vernon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Vernon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous + Airy Condo in Adams Morgan! - This bright and open one-bedroom, one bathroom condo is situated in a beautiful well-kept building situated between the ideal neighborhoods of Kalorama, Adams Morgan, and Dupont Circle. This unit includes a totally updated kitchen with a spacious and custom living area with gorgeous large windows throughout for an abundance of light. Features include hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Off the living area lies the light-filled bedroom complete with substantial closet space! Additional closet space, a washer/dryer, and a stunning bathroom complete this one of a kind unit.

Nestled in the heart of Adams Morgan, the city is at your fingertips. With easy access to Adams Morgan, Dupont, and U Street, you can pop over for drinks + entertainment anytime! Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park is just a quick stroll away. The building is conveniently located a block to both the 18th & the Columbia Road bus lines and a mere 10-12 minute walk to the U Street Greenline Metro and the Dupont Redline Metro.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity and a $300 move-in fee payable to the building. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5194102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 have any available units?
1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 have?
Some of 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 offer parking?
No, 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 have a pool?
No, 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.

