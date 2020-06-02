1840 Vernon St NW, Unit 304

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous + Airy Condo in Adams Morgan! - This bright and open one-bedroom, one bathroom condo is situated in a beautiful well-kept building situated between the ideal neighborhoods of Kalorama, Adams Morgan, and Dupont Circle. This unit includes a totally updated kitchen with a spacious and custom living area with gorgeous large windows throughout for an abundance of light. Features include hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Off the living area lies the light-filled bedroom complete with substantial closet space! Additional closet space, a washer/dryer, and a stunning bathroom complete this one of a kind unit.



Nestled in the heart of Adams Morgan, the city is at your fingertips. With easy access to Adams Morgan, Dupont, and U Street, you can pop over for drinks + entertainment anytime! Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park is just a quick stroll away. The building is conveniently located a block to both the 18th & the Columbia Road bus lines and a mere 10-12 minute walk to the U Street Greenline Metro and the Dupont Redline Metro.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity and a $300 move-in fee payable to the building. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5194102)