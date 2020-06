Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym

Beautiful flat in secure building on Jefferson Row. One bedroom w/ a den & 2 full baths. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances and Viking fridge. Hardwoods through out. Light & bright! Current owner uses den as dining room, could be used as guest room or office. Walk to Dupont Circle, Metro , shops and more. less than 1 mile from Georgetown. Building has exercise room and roof top terrace. Come and see!