Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1830 11th Street, NW #4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1830 11th Street, NW #4

1830 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1830 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Sun Filled 820 sq Ft 1 bed 1 Bedroom 1.5 bath with Den $2700.00 - Welcome to Logan Heights! A beautiful 1 bed 1.5 bath with den; filled with natural light.

Located at the nexus of the U ST and Logan neighborhoods. This centrally located apartment at 1830 11th ST NW #4 has a walk score of 94, a transit score of 89, and a bike score of 79. Only .3 mile distance from both green and yellow lines. Enjoy nearby restaurants, shops, cafes, and nightlife.

This apartment features souring ceilings, hardwood floors, breakfast bar ki with stainless steal appliances, walk in closet, lovely decorative fireplace, and in unit stacked washer dryer. Tenant pays GAS and ELECTRIC only.

The building features a quaint community terrace with a breath taking view.

This unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, make online service requests and contact a 24-hour emergency on call service.

To schedule a showing or for more information please contact April Barnes at abarnes.sales@gmail.com Office 202-745-0613

Credit Application Fee $75, first months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Move in fee $150.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4512975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 11th Street, NW #4 have any available units?
1830 11th Street, NW #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 11th Street, NW #4 have?
Some of 1830 11th Street, NW #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 11th Street, NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1830 11th Street, NW #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 11th Street, NW #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1830 11th Street, NW #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1830 11th Street, NW #4 offer parking?
No, 1830 11th Street, NW #4 does not offer parking.
Does 1830 11th Street, NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 11th Street, NW #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 11th Street, NW #4 have a pool?
No, 1830 11th Street, NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1830 11th Street, NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 1830 11th Street, NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 11th Street, NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 11th Street, NW #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
