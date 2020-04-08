All apartments in Washington
1828 Riggs Pl
1828 Riggs Pl

1828 Riggs Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Riggs Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
furnished
Fully furnished, modern, corner-unit studio condo on the 2nd floor of a walk up building, in the heart of Dupont. This sunny condo offers easy access to groceries, coffee shops, restaurants, parks, public transportation and more! The condo features a renovated kitchen stocked with all the tools needed for cooking, a sofa that converts into a bed for visitors and murphy bed allowing for added space. This property includes wall unit air conditioning and in unit washer/dryer. The Dupont Circle Metro (Red Line) is just a 7 minute walk. Walk Score: 95 (Walkers Paradise), Transit Score: 87, Bike Score: 93.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

