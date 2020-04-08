1828 Riggs Pl

Amenities

Fully furnished, modern, corner-unit studio condo on the 2nd floor of a walk up building, in the heart of Dupont. This sunny condo offers easy access to groceries, coffee shops, restaurants, parks, public transportation and more! The condo features a renovated kitchen stocked with all the tools needed for cooking, a sofa that converts into a bed for visitors and murphy bed allowing for added space. This property includes wall unit air conditioning and in unit washer/dryer. The Dupont Circle Metro (Red Line) is just a 7 minute walk. Walk Score: 95 (Walkers Paradise), Transit Score: 87, Bike Score: 93.