All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845

1824 13th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1824 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bed Near 14/U st $3100/$2845

Fresh Stunning 2Bed/Apt! Walk to Metro.We are proud to present to you this fresh and bright 2Bed, 1Bath apartment steps from 14.U st! Conveniently located steps away from U Street Metro (Green & Yellow Line) and Trader Joe's around the corner. Only steps away to shops, restaurants, entertainment that U Street and 14th Street have to offer! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 full baths. Living room contains cathedral ceilings, California open kitchen,fireplace.hardwood and marble floors, full all marble bathroom,stainless steel kitchen appliances,granite counters,a private deck,in unit washer/dryer, lush garden and more. Our website is apartmentsdc.wixsite.com/apartmentsdc .Click on apartment rates,then click on unit #2.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5051122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 have any available units?
1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 have?
Some of 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 currently offering any rent specials?
1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 pet-friendly?
No, 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 offer parking?
No, 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 does not offer parking.
Does 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 have a pool?
No, 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 does not have a pool.
Does 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 have accessible units?
No, 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 13 st NW #2 $3145/$2845 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University