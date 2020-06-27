1822 4th St NW Unit 2

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace some paid utils

Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath located in the awesome Shaw neighborhood of DC! The unit is just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop, with all the amazing restaurants and shops walking distance, this unit won't last long!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath

- Tons of natural light throughout

- Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower

- Brick exposure throughout unit giving character

- Gas fireplace

- Stainless steel appliances

- Gas cooking

- High ceilings

- W/D in unit

- $125 a month for off street parking

- Pet Friendly with $50 pet rent

- Water included in rent



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE4998575)