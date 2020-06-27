All apartments in Washington
1822 4th St NW Unit 2
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1822 4th St NW Unit 2

1822 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1822 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath located in the awesome Shaw neighborhood of DC! The unit is just 4 blocks from the Shaw Metro stop, with all the amazing restaurants and shops walking distance, this unit won't last long!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath
- Tons of natural light throughout
- Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower
- Brick exposure throughout unit giving character
- Gas fireplace
- Stainless steel appliances
- Gas cooking
- High ceilings
- W/D in unit
- $125 a month for off street parking
- Pet Friendly with $50 pet rent
- Water included in rent

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE4998575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

