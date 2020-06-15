1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SAT March 14th from 12 to 2. Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights/Adams Morgan Corridor - Huge, bright and tastefully renovated 3 level interior brownstone. Minutes to all transportation and walk to shops (15 minute walk tp Columbia Heights Metro Station, 14th Street Town Center, shops, groceries, restaurants). Plenty of sunlight and an open design first floor welcome level to a completely modernized kitchen with granite tops and upgraded Stainless Steel NEW APPLIANCES. Kitchen walks out to a rear private deck and a private driveway. Income producing basement renders one bedroom and galley kitchen. Available for immediate occupancy. Exceptional opportunity for State Department, Military or Corporate Official.