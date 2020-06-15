All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:42 PM

1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW

1821 Kilbourne Place Northwest · (202) 742-7290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1821 Kilbourne Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2356 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE SAT March 14th from 12 to 2. Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights/Adams Morgan Corridor - Huge, bright and tastefully renovated 3 level interior brownstone. Minutes to all transportation and walk to shops (15 minute walk tp Columbia Heights Metro Station, 14th Street Town Center, shops, groceries, restaurants). Plenty of sunlight and an open design first floor welcome level to a completely modernized kitchen with granite tops and upgraded Stainless Steel NEW APPLIANCES. Kitchen walks out to a rear private deck and a private driveway. Income producing basement renders one bedroom and galley kitchen. Available for immediate occupancy. Exceptional opportunity for State Department, Military or Corporate Official.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW have any available units?
1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW have?
Some of 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 KILBOURNE PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
